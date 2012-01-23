2012 Oscar Nomination Reactions

By Rebecca Silverstein

It's the moment that we've all been waiting for: the 2012 Oscar nominations are in! We won't know who takes home those coveted gold statuettes until Feb. 26, so in the meantime, click through to see how stars reacted to their nominations.

"We're ecstatic over here. It means so much, considering this movie was dead on the rocks two years ago, and it took a lot of people, a lot of artists and craftsmen, to get it to the screen, so it's a real honor and a great tribute to Billy Beane and the Oakland A's organization. We're really happy, and I'm so happy for Jonah Hill -- I can't tell you." -- Brad Pitt, on being nominated for Best Actor for "Moneyball." The movie is also nominated for Best Picture, and Brad is one of the film's producers.

