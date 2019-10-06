Amy Schumer may say a lot of hilarious things about motherhood, but her feelings for her son, Gene, are no joke!

Robert O'neil / SplashNews.com

The comedienne celebrated the five-month anniversary of the birth of her first child on Saturday, sharing a super-sweet image of herself with her baby boy. She also opened up about how motherhood has changed her and how she feels about finally going back to work.

"5 months today and like all moms I love him so much it hurts," she wrote. "Im feeling strong and good and like I'm still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals I'm excited to reach."

She revealed that she started working again three months ago, and that she believes it has made her a better mom.

"It's felt good to be back at work. I was so worried about it and was afraid to go back after he was 3 months old. A couple days I've cried from missing him. But it's mostly good to be back and the breaks energize me to be a better mom and appreciate our time even more. I have it a lot easier than many people but I wanted to share my experience," she continued.

Amy's incredibly honest post was met with so much praise from her fans, including celebrities like Jenna Bush Hager, Chelsea Handler, Krysten Ritter and Debra Messing.