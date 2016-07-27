Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner planning a second honeymoon? Plus, more news

Are Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner planning a 'second honeymoon'?

Back in 2005, when everything was coming up roses for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, they tied the knot in a private ceremony on Turks and Caicos. Now, a year after they announced they were calling it quits, a report from InTouch claims they're headed back to the site of their initial "I dos." "Ben has been relentless in pursuing Jen, and he finally convinced her to go back to Turks and Caicos with him," an insider tells the tab. "She hasn't made him any promises, but the fact that they are going away together to their special place says a lot about the future of the relationship. Ben sees this trip as a huge step — he wants it to be a second honeymoon." In recent months, the two have appeared to be on more than amicable terms, sharing a home in London, taking their kids out on days off as a family and generally giving us big-time post-split goals. InTouch's source claims what we don't see is Jen "making [Ben] jump through hoops, and he's willing to do it because he wants things to go back to the way they were between them." As for the alleged trip? "He even got the kids involved in planning," says the snitch. "They suggested a romantic picnic on the beach." People, however, dismisses the rumor. The magazine's source says that while no divorce papers have been filed, "Jennifer did not take Ben back." Rather, they've continued to spend time together for the sake of their kids -- a point that's been made repeatedly since their split. "There are no plans for a second honeymoon anywhere," the source says. "They are 100% still separated and focused on coparenting for the kids sake."

RELATED: Celeb splits 2016