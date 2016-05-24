'Avengers' stars rally around teenage fan battling cancer, plus more news

Looks like Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift are back on good terms

Are Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift pals again? Three years after the Biebs' often rocky relationship with Taylor's BFF Selena Gomez was rumored to have irked the "Shake It Off" singer, she noticed an Instagram post showing Justin singing along to her song, "Teardrops on my Guitar" and gave it a "like." Sure, it was a relatively minor moment for the two, but Us Weekly points out it could mean they've forgiven and forgotten whatever went down between them regarding Selena. Speaking to Us back in 2013, a source said, "Taylor hates him. She thinks Selena makes a mistake every time she reconciles with him. Bieber has really come between the girls."

