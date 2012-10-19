Bing: Celebs Who Lost Endorsements
By Rebecca Silverstein
Sure, celebs make money on their movie, record, TV and sports contracts, but it's endorsements that really bring home the bacon. But when bad behavior makes a brand change their mind about associating with a certain star, losing the sponsorship can be pretty devastating. Keep clicking to find out why Charlize Theron, Mary-Kate Olsen and more celebs have had to kiss their endorsement deals goodbye.
Lance Armstrong
This cyclist had some pretty strong endorsements, including ones with Nike, RadioShack and Anheuser-Busch, until word got out that he wasn't the clean-cut guy he pretended to be. What a dope!
BING: What crashed Lance's deals?
FIND: He's no longer riding on this gig either
SEARCH: Buy cycling gear online
By Rebecca Silverstein
Sure, celebs make money on their movie, record, TV and sports contracts, but it's endorsements that really bring home the bacon. But when bad behavior makes a brand change their mind about associating with a certain star, losing the sponsorship can be pretty devastating. Keep clicking to find out why Charlize Theron, Mary-Kate Olsen and more celebs have had to kiss their endorsement deals goodbye.
Lance Armstrong
This cyclist had some pretty strong endorsements, including ones with Nike, RadioShack and Anheuser-Busch, until word got out that he wasn't the clean-cut guy he pretended to be. What a dope!
BING: What crashed Lance's deals?
FIND: He's no longer riding on this gig either
SEARCH: Buy cycling gear online