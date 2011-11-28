Bing: Most-Searched Celebrities of 2011

By Jon Warech and Drew Mackie

In this day and age, popularity is very scientific -- the more a celebrity has been searched for on the Internet, the more important they are. Sometimes stars are being Binged for all the wrong reasons like, say, cheating. But 2011 was a good year, so scroll through to find out who is the most searched star.

10. Miley Cyrus

Miley kicked off 2011 by saying "smell ya later" to her Disney years, as the final episode of "Hannah Montana" aired in January. She then went about acting very grown up (by Miley Cyrus standards, that is), making fun of her various mini-scandals on "Saturday Night Live," creating an uproar by getting a tattoo that supports gay rights, and most recently throwing a Bob Marley-themed birthday party.

BING: See Miley's 'edgy' look from her Gypsy Heart Tour

FIND: How did Miley's new tattoo support gay rights?

SEARCH: Did Miley really call herself a 'stoner'?