Blue Ivy Carter rocks an $1,800 Gucci dress, plus more news

Blue Ivy Carter wore an $1,800 dress to the All-Star Game

In which we covet a 5-year-old's wardrobe … Blue Ivy Carter wore her second Gucci outfit this month to the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 19. Us Weekly reports the lime green Children's Broderie Anglaise Dress Beyonce and Jay Z's daughter wore with her New Orleans Pelicans hat and Chucks is available for a mere $1,790, should you be about spending four digits on a 5-year-old. The highlight of the look, however, was the pair of glittery dog appliques -- perfect for a day that began with watching a dog Mardi Gras parade, the Krewe of Barkus, with Bey, Jay and Solange. Blue also wore Gucci to the Grammys.

