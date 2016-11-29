Brad Pitt left the country for Thanksgiving, plus more news

Brad Pitt spent Thanksgiving with a friend in Turks and Caicos

Thanksgiving didn't offer Brad Pitt much in the way of family quality time, but he did the best he could to relax with "one of his male buddies" after a demanding press tour to promote his new film "Allied." Insiders tell the New York Post Angelina Jolie "wouldn't let him see" their six children given the pair's ongoing divorce and custody negotiations. Brad reportedly spent the holiday in a private villa at Amanyara in Turks and Caicos, a luxury resort featuring a volcanic rock swimming pool and reflecting pond, among other amenities. The resort's villas are believed to rent for as much as $34,000 a night. Angelina reportedly stayed in Los Angeles with the kids.

