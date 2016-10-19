Brad Pitt's son Maddox reportedly refused to see him after split, plus more news

Brad Pitt's son Maddox reportedly refused to see him after split

When Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie worked out the terms of their temporary custody agreement after Angelina filed for divorce in September, Brad agreed to give his wife sole physical custody of their six children. Although they continue to share legal custody, Brad also agreed to visit with the kids under the supervision of a therapist and to wait for them to get counseling about their family's new circumstances prior to seeing their dad. They finally did reunite with the Oscar winner on Oct. 8. But according to Us Weekly, not all six kids showed up. Maddox, who argued with Brad on a plane shortly before the divorce filing, "chose not to go and stayed with Angie," a source said. Another insider described the Maddox-less meeting as "emotional" for Brad, while others pointed out that Maddox has a close relationship with his mom, having been adopted by her two years before she and Brad began dating. "[Angie] is not trying to poison the kids against Brad," said a source. "She wants them to have a relationship with him once their health and safety is assured." Brad was reportedly patient and careful to make sure every term of his agreement about the Oct. 8 visit was taken care of so as to make the appointment as "productive" as possible. Despite his efforts, People reports Maddox declined to join his siblings on the two occasions when they met with their father. According to Us, no further visits had been scheduled as of Wednesday, Oct. 19.

