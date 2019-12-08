"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville tweeted over the weekend that someone slipped her drugs, implying that she ordered water and ended up feeling woozy.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

"Pretty sure I just got drugged," she posted. The tweet sparked responses ranging from expressions of concern to accusations Brandi was drunk.

She posted one more update -- "so high: -- before telling fans and followers the drug her drink seemed to have been laced with was "def just molly." On Sunday, she added that she was "all good this am."

The accusatory responses to her initial tweet likely stemmed from photos that surfaced earlier this year showing Brandi looking intoxicated and leaning on a friend for stability as she left Mr. Chow in Los Angeles.

After the incident, she posted a video on Instagram in which she cried, told viewers she was "embarrassed" and said

"For those of you that want to judge me, you can, all you want," she said while crying, "but I'm telling you I'm embarrassed."

She went on to cite her new anti-depressant prescription as the reason she lost control, tweeting (via Us Weekly): "I've been VERY open about Suffering from depression and having recently switched antidepressants So please please stop these negative comments unless you really just want to send me over the f---ing edge. I'm sad and ashamed isn't that enough?"

Getty Images North America

She later posted an apology for her previous tweet, writing: "Sorry for my tweet. I just realized the only people I owe explanations to are my family. I'm not 25 my body isn't perfect and I got wasted I'm sure it's happened to plenty of you however you don't have people taking your picture and putting on the internet [sic]."