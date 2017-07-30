Add actor Brandon Mychal Smith to the list of celebs with DUI charges.

According to Us Weekly, the 28-year-old "Sonny With a Chance" star was driving in Burbank, California, around 7 a.m. on July 23, when police stopped him for a traffic violation.

FilmMagic

"This stop led to a DUI investigation, which included several field sobriety tests," the Burbank Police Department's public information officer confirmed to Us. "At the conclusion of the investigation, police officers determined that Mr. Smith was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol."

According to TMZ, the "You're the Worst" star initially stopped too far into a crosswalk at a red light when police saw him attempting to reverse. The website reports he was given a breathalyzer test and blew "at least twice" the legal limit.

After he was arrested and charged, police held the actor in custody for a few hours before releasing him, according to the report. He's due in court Aug. 17.

A rep for Brandon had no comment on the arrest.

His show "You're the Worst" returns to FXX Sept. 6.