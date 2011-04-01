Celeb Inc. for April 1

By Rebecca Silverstein

Believe it or not, it's hard to be a celeb these days. Sure, they go on lavish vacations, drive sweet cars and live in gargantuan mansions, but how do you think they get all those riches? By selling their souls, er, products. Keep clicking for the latest celeb endorsements.

Sylvester Stallone is the latest celeb to enter the fashion ring. His new clothing line, Sly Inc., will launch in 2012 and will consist of jeans, shirts, outerwear, underwear and watches inspired by his onscreen characters Rambo and Rocky Balboa. "I thought the time is now," Sly tells Men's Week magazine. "I've lived a life where I know what has worked and what hasn't worked. Clothing is the first step to building a character." He also hopes to expand the line to include eyewear, grooming products, athletic wear and even a fragrance. Um, did his psychic mom tell him it'd be a hit?

