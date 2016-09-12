Celeb offspring take over NYFW
Tons of famous faces have graced the front rows and runways of fashion shows during New York Fashion Week 2016, but there's a new crop of stars infiltrating the high fashion world -- celebrity offspring! From Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber winning model of the year to the tots of reality stars taking over the runway at a kids' fashion show, keep reading to see the celebrity kids taking over NYFW!
RELATED: Celeb kids walk in the Rookie USA Presents Kids Rock! show
Tons of famous faces have graced the front rows and runways of fashion shows during New York Fashion Week 2016, but there's a new crop of stars infiltrating the high fashion world -- celebrity offspring! From Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber winning model of the year to the tots of reality stars taking over the runway at a kids' fashion show, keep reading to see the celebrity kids taking over NYFW!
RELATED: Celeb kids walk in the Rookie USA Presents Kids Rock! show