Celeb Scrooges

By Drew Mackie

Got the Christmas spirit yet? Well, have a look at some year-round scrooges who will sap that yuletide joy faster than you can say "bah humbug." Have a look at some modern-day Ebenezer Scrooges -- the frowsiest frowners and the grodiest grumps in all of celebridom. And proceed with caution.

Charles Montgomery Burns

It would be wrong to say that this "Simpsons" villain has no joy in his life. He'll have a good laugh now and then ... at the misfortune of others. He is so unabashedly evil that he manages to out-scrooge even the Charles Dickens original. And of all his evil acts, the scroogiest of all would have to be one known only to major Simpsons buffs: He's recorded in Springfield history as being the man who actually stole Christmas from the entire town from 1981 to 1985.

