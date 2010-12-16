Celebs Who Need a Christmas Miracle

By Rebecca Silverstein

Christmas is right around the corner, and with it always comes a little bit of hope for a better year ahead. Unfortunately, positive change isn't something you can buy in a store, wrap up and put under the tree. (Trust us, we've tried.) But there's always a good ol' Christmas miracle! Keep clicking to see which celebs we're hoping find some good cheer to start 2011 off right.

Lindsay Lohan

To be honest, Lindsay's needed a Christmas miracle for the past few Christmases. Could this be the year that it finally comes through? We certainly hope so. What she needs, besides to stay sober and out of trouble, is a solid comeback project, a la Robert Downey Jr. Does it need to be "Iron Man" big? No, and it probably shouldn't be. Think more along the lines of "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang." Hopefully that'll refocus the public on her acting talent as opposed to her acting out.

RELATED: 14 celebs who inspire us