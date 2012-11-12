Celebs Who Talk Smack

By Rebecca Silverstein

If you thought teen girls were catty, then you haven't met a celebrity. Stars can be quick to tear each other down, and they do so in a very public forum. And with the Twittersphere at their fingertips, it makes it even easier for celebs to go on the attack and spew their hatred to the masses. So in light of some recent Twitter feuds, let's take a look at some of celebs who've talked smack, both on and off social media.

Miranda Lambert and Chris Brown

Miranda and Chris come from two different worlds, but they collided after the country singer expressed dismay at Chris' 2012 Grammy wins. After a brief Twitter war, Miranda took the feud offline. During her Amherst, Mass., concert, she held up a sign that read, "Take notes Chris Brown" and she said "Where I come from, beating up on a woman is never OK. So that's why my daddy taught me early on in life how to use a shotgun" before singing "Gunpower and Lead," a song about a woman prepping to shoot her abusive husband. When Chris got wind of the "dedication," he tweeted, "Using my name to get publicity? I love it! Perform your heart out! Go buy @miranda_lambert! So motivational and 'PERFECT.' Goodnight to all the people who live life and who aren't stuck in the past!"