Countdown: Chicks Who Kick Ass

By Michelle Lanz

Whether in fiction or in real life, there's nothing cooler than a tough chick who's not afraid to get her hands dirty like the guys. Robert Rodriguez's new film "Machete" has more than a few ass-kicking chicks, which got us thinking about some of our all-time favorite badass mamacitas.

15. Teresa Guidice

Category: Bad-tempered babe

Tough-chick cred: One minute Teresa Giudice is a friendly New Jersey housewife, the next minute she's roaring like a rabid lioness and throwing large pieces of furniture at your face. Just stay on her good side (and don't talk smack about her family) and you'll avoid being banned from your favorite country club.

RELATED VIDEO: Curtis, Weaver on 'Aliens' vs. 'Halloween'

RELATED: Click here to check out the MSN FilmFan site!