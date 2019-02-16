Katherine Schwarzenegger isn't just adding a husband to her life when she marries her fiance, Chris Pratt -- she's adding a slew of cuddly little creatures to her family.

Chris, 39, shared an adorable photo of his fiancee, 29, on Instagram on Saturday, Feb. 16, holding a baby lamb in her arms.

"@katherineschwarzenegger rocks the latest trend in fierce accessories. The eggshell wool baby lamb," he captioned the shot (via UsWeekly). "Super high maintenance but worth it for this fashion icon. #farmlife."

The "farm life" hashtag is a reference to Chris' farming hobby, which he began cultivating in 2017. In addition to lambs, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star raises chickens and grows fruits and vegetables, according to People.

"The first lamb of the season arrived on Valentine's Day," he announced on social media last week. "I think we'll call him Cupid. Good job Mamma! #farmlife #WeBeLambin' #lambingseason2019."

Chris, who announced his engagement to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's daughter in January, recently told ET he was looking forward to having more children with his soon-to-be wife.

Asked what the future hold, the star mused: "Lots of kids. Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life," he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets."