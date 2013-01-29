Alec Baldwin expecting stork visit with yoga instructor missus?

Alec Baldwin Hilaria pregnant

By Kat Giantis

Call it a pregnant pause, because Alec Baldwin has apparently found a way to fill his free time now that "30 Rock" has wrapped. Word is, the actor, 54, is expecting a bundle of joy with his wife, Hilaria Thomas, who showed off a hint of a swelling belly during an appearance Monday on "Extra" (be sure to click on to see the pic).

"Hilaria has told only really close friends and family she is pregnant, only a close circle she trusts," a "good friend" tells In Touch of the 28-year-old yoga instructor, who might want to rethink that whole trust thing, considering one of her pals is dialing a tabloid. "They are both so excited, and Alec is so in love with her."

Baldwin, who went through a notoriously ugly custody battle with ex-wife Kim Basinger over now 17-year-old daughter Ireland, enthused about the possibility of later-in-life fatherhood during a sit-down last year with Piers Morgan.

"Have I thought about having more kids?" he said. "Oh sure, that would be great, that would be heaven, that would be fantastic."

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2012, appear to be waiting for the right time to make an announcement.

"Our response to baby speculation over the past 18 months has remained the same -- when/if @abfalecbaldwin and@Hilariabaldwin have news they want to share, they will share it," Baldwin's rep tweeted on Tuesday. "Until then, we have no comment."

As we offer a tentative mazel tov, click on to see more photos of Alec and Hilaria ...