Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick 'were never back on' and more celeb romance updates

With just two weeks to go before Valentine's Day 2017, Wonderwall.com is bringing you all of the latest celeb dating, breakup and marriage updates. We're starting off this week's romance report with Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian. These two inspired a lot of getting-back-together rumors when they vacationed together in Mexico in November 2016. Fast-forward to the Kardashians' January Costa Rica vacation though, and there's a lot of drama. Scott spent time with various bikini-clad ladies and reportedly covered a woman's stay at a nearby hotel and attempted to hide the situation from the Kardashian family. Then just a few days after leaving Costa Rica, Scott was spotted kissing a model in Miami on Jan. 30. And new reports suggest that Kourtney doesn't care! A source told E! News that Kourtney and Scott "were never back on" and added that "they don't even live together." Keep reading for more celeb romance updates!

