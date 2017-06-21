Courteney Cox would love to have a baby with Johnny McDaid, plus more news

Courteney Cox 'would love to have a baby' with Johnny McDaid

The good news about getting older is you generally get smarter about what your body needs. For Courteney Cox, 53, that's translated into health and beauty regimens that really work -- and a solid understanding about what doesn't. "I feel better than I've ever felt," she says in New Beauty's latest cover story. "Hollywood makes it hard; this business makes it harder. I grew up thinking appearance was the most important thing. That as long as I looked OK, I would be OK, which got me into trouble." She admits she's gone through periods of too much tweaking ("I've had all my fillers dissolved," she says) and now she's proud to be, as she puts it, "as natural as I can be." Courteney's also discovered new ways of dealing with health issues, like a gene mutation that requires her to take a methylfolate and methylated B, which allows her to absorb folate in a way she wasn't able to when she was pregnant with her daughter, Coco. Now that her engine is running in tip-top shape, she's ready to for another challenge. "I would love to have a baby now," Courteney says. "I mean, I could carry someone else's egg. I may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny that is. I would. I know it's crazy, but I would." Courteney and Johnny McDaid, 40, called off their engagement in December 2015. By the spring of April 2016, they were back together. Asked how he makes her feel beautiful, Courteney says, "I used to worry about the age difference, but I don't think it matters. He appreciates beauty, but it's deeper than that. It's deeper for me too, but luckily I find him gorgeous and extremely sexy."

