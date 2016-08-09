Did Bethenny Frankel throw a drink when she couldn't see Coldplay? Plus more news

Johnny Depp lines up witnesses to defend him in court against Amber Heard

When Johnny Depp's domestic violence trial begins next month, his lawyers are expected to bring nearly 24 witnesses who will testify there's no truth to Amber's claim Johnny assaulted her in May, according to TMZ. The website reports witnesses include police, security guards, concierges and a housekeeper, among others. Amber will also reportedly be called to the stand as a hostile witness; documents including a photograph that has not been described in court papers are n the list as well. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Amber showed up for her deposition. Though she was late, she stayed there for nine hours but was never questioned for some reason. "Although she was ready, willing, and able to go forward with her deposition , it was not taken by Johnny's attorneys," one of her reps told the website. "She waited for 10 hours and at no time did Amber ever refuse to start the deposition. There was nothing preventing Johnny's counsel from commencing the deposition." Johnny had been slated to testify this week but will not be able to after what happened on Saturday.

