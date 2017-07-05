More than 19.2 million people follow Ed Sheeran on Twitter. What they may not know about the singer is that he's completely over the social media site.

"I've actually come off Twitter completely. I can't read it. I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things," Ed recently told The Sun (via E! News). "One comment ruins your day. The headf--- for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much."

While it's true trolls seem to have become a permanent part of social media, Ed went on to describe a specific example of the kind of online bullying he's been subjected to.

In an interview with Beats Radio 1's Zane Lowe, Ed got candid about his anxiety around maintaining a successful music career in pop without succumbing to some of the pitfalls he's seen destroy other artists' careers.

"I do not want to be the kind of artist who has had two successful albums and then feels invincible," he told Zane at the time. "I have to know when to listen to people, or I'll end up like those artists you've interviewed in recent years. You've seen them become the biggest artists in the world, and then suddenly they will say, 'I know everything!' And just after, they are no longer at the top.

He concluded, "The smartest thing to do is listen to people who know I do not want to do the Super Bowl years later, after my biggest success, just to prove I'm still relevant."

The Super Bowl comment apparently suggested to Lady Gaga's fans that Ed was talking about her, although he's repeatedly denied having referred to anyone in particular.

"Lady Gaga's fanbase read an interview in which they assumed I was talking about her and they all f---ing hate. And it wasn't anything to do with that at all," Ed told The Sun. "So, I think Twitter gets on a massive steam roll of assuming things and then you get in the s---."

Ed's not alone in his move away from the social media site, although most celebs who leave seem to eventually come back.

In 2013, Jennifer Love Hewitt announced she was done with Twitter, telling fans she needed a break from "the negativity." She was back on Twitter a month later. Miley Cyrus, LeAnn Rimes and Charlie Sheen have all quit and returned as well.

Adele, meanwhile, has said she banned herself from Twitter after getting a little too comfortable tweeting after a few drinks. According to E!, she now has a member of her management team handle Twitter duties.

Since Ed's account was still active as of Tuesday, July 4, chances are he's also passed the reigns to someone else.