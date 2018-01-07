For Evan Rachel Wood, wearing black to the Golden Globes in protest of Hollywood's rampant sexual misconduct problem isn't enough. On Saturday, Jan. 6, the actress urged awards ceremony attendees to approach those accused of harassment or predatory behavior and make a circle around them as a way of calling attention to their alleged misdeeds.

"Hey! Persons' attending the #GoldenGlobes this Sun. If you see a predator but dont feel you can say anything publicly, gather a handful of people and make a circle around them. The room will know. ✊🏻," she tweeted on Saturday, Jan. 6.

She went on to suggest "brothers and sisters can circle in solidarity" with victims who may not wish to confront the person who attacked or harassed them.

The tweet sparked some conversation on Evan's feed, with some commenters expressing concern that this year's expected emphasis on sexual misconduct could come some people in the audience a great deal of anxiety.

"We already worry about that every year. I walked out in tears last time I was there because I saw someone who abused a close friend win an award," Evan assured one follower, adding, "But I worked up the courage to go up to them afterwards and just say 2 words. 'I know.' Hopefully they dont even show up this time."

Meanwhile, men and women alike are expected to arrive at the Globes in all-black, a move encouraged on social media over the weekend by Alyssa Milano and other Hollywood insiders who came together to create the Time's Up campaign and legal defense fund, which offers financial and legal resources to people in any industry who have been sexually harassed or assaulted in a work environment.

In a series of tweets posted Saturday, Jan. 6, Alyssa explained the all-black idea was hatched to show "solidarity with men and women asking for equality, respect and meaningful change within all industries."

Other visible expressions of a united front against sexual misconduct could come in the form of women walking the red carpet and doing red carpet press alongside other women, including activists for gender and racial equality.

According to TheBlast, Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria, both of whom are backing Time's Up, planned to walk the red carpet together instead of with their dates as of the end of last week.

Meanwhile, the producers of the rest of the season's awards shows seem to be incorporating references to last year's wave of sexual misconduct allegations into their events.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, for example, the Screen Actors Guild announced all of its presenters at the Jan. 21 SAG Awards will be women.