Fantasy Casting: 'Dallas'

By Drew Mackie

What if the Ewings started over? Like they'd be making all the same mistakes and cause all the same Texas-sized drama from the original "Dallas," just with new faces. We thought we'd brainstorm about what celebs would star in a new series about the lives of everyone's favorite oil family. Click through to see our picks. We promise: no cliff-hangers.

Role: J.R. Ewing

Played in the original by: Larry Hagman

Our choice: Josh Brolin. The dude has the charisma to make audiences like a stone-cold bastard like J.R., and his experience playing our former president in Oliver Stone's "W." has shown that he can give a commanding performance as a powerful man from an oil-rich Texas clan who's ... shall we say ... controversial?

