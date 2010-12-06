Fantasy Casting: 'Edward Scissorhands'

By Drew Mackie

Can you believe that Tm Burton's creepy fantasy masterpiece, "Edward Scissorhands," hit theaters 20 years ago? In honor of one of the best (if most unusual) holiday films, we thought we'd take a crack at casting a remake of it. Click through to find out what roles we assigned to which celebs.

Role: Edward himself

Played in the original by: Johnny Depp

Our pick: Robert Pattinson

Plenty o' parallels here. The "Twilight" movies have made Pattinson famous for playing a creepy-romantic heartthrob with crazy hair who happens to also be named Edward. Okay, that's about it, but the connection was strong enough that just this summer a rumor made the rounds online that Pattinson would star in a "Scissorhands" remake. Paul Dano or Jackson Rathbone might be a better fit for the role, but there's a reason folks believed the Robert Pattinson buzz.

