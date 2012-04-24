Fantasy Casting: 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion'
Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion
By Rebecca Silverstein
It's been 15 years since Romy White and Michele Weinberger showed us how to make a splash at a high school reunion. (Read: Arrive in a cool car, pretend to have invented Post-it notes, and show off your awesome new flip phone.) So who could play a new batch of Sagebrush alums in an updated version of "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion"? Keep clicking to check out our picks. (It's more fun than folding scarves!)
