Fantasy Casting: Super Bowl Dream Team

By Drew Mackie

For some, the love of football is pure: admiration for the athletes, the sport, the perfectly tossed spiral. For others, football is pop culture: sport and spectacle, experienced as often in a movie theater as it would be from the bleachers. In honor of Sunday's big game, we composed a fantasy football team of our favorite football stars from TV, movies, and anywhere else we've seen gridiron drama. Check out our pop culture dream team, the Wonderwall Wallabies.

Position: Quarterback

Our pick: Mark Wahlberg

Though technically based on the real-life career of Vince Papale, the film "Invincible" fudged some facts. We're fudging Wahlberg's character too and making him the quarterback. He has the kind of spirit that could pull a team to victory. Besides, if Wahlberg -- who stands only 5' 9" -- can pass himself off as a formidable footballer, we have no doubt he could play the part of a commanding QB just as well.

