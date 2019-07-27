New allegations suggest Faye Dunaway has a long and storied history of mistreating crew members, actors and others she's encountered over the course of decades.

Earlier this week, Page Six reported the 78-year-old silver screen icon was fired from her role in the play, "Tea at Five," after being accused of slapping and throwing things at members of the crew and demanding no one wear white on set as it might distract her.

On Saturday, July 27, the tab took the claims one step further, publishing a long and scathing report that details the actress' allegedly nasty behavior towards people she's worked with and simply encountered in everyday settings for many years.

Rutanya Alda, who played the assistant to Dunaway's character, Joan Crawford, in 1981's "Mommie Dearest," recalled being "slapped" by Dunaway her first day on set when, in the course of filming, "instead of doing a stage slap, she slapped me on the cheek, hard and for real."

While that instance might be chalked up to having been part of her performance, other allegations of nastiness and violence are more difficult to dismiss, like one from Broadway wig designer Paul Hunt­ley, who claims that during a 1996 tour of "Master Class," Dunaway at one point, "didn't like how the hairpins were being presented and she slapped my assistant's hand," leaving the assistant, "horrified."

Citing an allegation that was first revealed in the book, "Easy Riders and Raging Bulls," Page Six also recounts a story in which Dunaway allegedly made Teamsters flush her toilet in the dressing room while filming 1974's "Chinatown." According to that claim, Dunaway also peed in trash cans regularly while at work and allegedly threw a cup of urine in director Roman Polanski's face when he would not let her take a bathroom break.

The actress told the author of the book she had "no recollection" of those things having happened and later, in an interview with the Guardian, refused to comment on it beyond saying it was "ridiculous."

Other stories Page Six dredged up include James Woods' claim Dunaway "threw something at me because I ad-libbed a line" in 1976's "The Disappearance of Aimee." Woods went on to say Dunaway was "so rude" and that if the notoriously ill-tempered Bette Davis, who also appeared in the TV movie, "can be nice to people, Faye Dunaway ought to be buying them limousines as presents."

For her part, Davis once told Johnny Carson Dunaway was among the "worst people in Hollywood," according to Page Six.

Another report from Page Six claimed Dunaway failed to learn her lines for "Tea at Five." Singer Jill Sobule says she witnessed something similar while filming "The Disappearance of Aimee" as an extra.

"Faye Dunaway was hours late and we were all waiting for her, sweating through our costumes on the hottest day of the summer in an un-air-conditioned church," she said. "[When she] finally arrived, she was in the foulest mood and didn't know her lines. She yelled at people and huffed off the set. ... It was like something out of 'Valley of the Dolls.'"

The tab goes on to claim Dunaway's mistreatment of others extends to her daily interactions with everyone from her neighbors to servers who have had to deal with her.

Similar allegations were made about her behavior last year to the Post in a story that accused her of "diva behavior" at a hair salon.

Dunaway's publicist "had no comment" on the allegations, according to the Post.