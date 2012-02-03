Football Power Couples

By Jon Warech

The Super Bowl is this weekend, and you will definitely see some female celebrities in the crowd. While many of them will be seeing Tom Brady in person for the first time, some stars get to wake up next to a footballer every morning. Scroll through this list of football couples and decide which celebrities scored and which fumbled a great opportunity.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady

The "it" couple of the NFL, Tom Terrific married Gisele in 2009 and created what will likely be the best -looking, most athletic child in the history of mankind by the end of that year. In fact, rumors are flying that little Benjamin Brady already signed with the Patriots and is dating a "Toddlers & Tiaras" girl.