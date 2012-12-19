Ship happens: Is body art imitating life for Harry Styles and Taylor Swift?

By Kat Giantis

It looks like Harry Styles will carry a permanent reminder of his romance with Taylor Swift. On Tuesday night, the budding lovebirds hit another relationship milestone when the One Direction singer inked on a tattoo seemingly inspired by the doll-faced popster's new music video, "I Knew You Were Trouble."

Swift, 23, watched as Styles, 18, had a large, pirate-like ship added to his bicep (photo at left). The design is awfully similar to the tat that actor Reeve Carney sports as Taylor's love interest in the vid (photo at right), which also features a scene in which Taylor offers support as her bad-boy beau goes under the needle.

Word is, the pair rendezvoused at the Shamrock Tattoo Parlor in Los Angeles for Styles' etching session, the results of which he happily showed off in Instagram photos posted by the artist.

Harry's apparently video-inspired vessel now joins his ever-growing collection of arbitrary body art. His twenty or so tats include a heart, a star, a pair of birds, a padlock, fish bones, the phrases "Things I can" and "Things I can't," a birdcage, the words "17BLACK" and the comedy/tragedy masks.

Their tattoo outing comes just days after Taylor and Harry parted ways after celebrating her cupcake-laden birthday in England's Lake District, where they were spied cozying up as he showed her the sights.

Click on for a closer look at the tattoo similarities, along with photos of Haylor's ink-stained adventure and more ...