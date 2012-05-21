Feud Alert: Billboard Music Awards Edition

By Kat Giantis

Pink vs. Katy Perry?

Pink wants to make one thing clear: She didn't dis Katy Perry's trapeze-set performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night. She did, however, take a potshot at Chris Brown.

Whispers of a brewing feud began when Pink's motocross champ husband, Carey Hart, tweeted during the show, "Im pretty sure i saw my wife [do] that same performance, but she was 3 months pregnant and actually sang the song."

Many interpreted that to be a dig at Perry, who awkwardly swung from the rafters while belting out her new ditty "Wide Awake," a staging choice reminiscent of Pink's showstopping, Cirque du Soleil-esque rendition of "Glitter in the Air" at the 2010 Grammy Awards.

But Pink denies the doll-faced popster was her intended target.

"For the record; i luv me some Katy, so y'all can jump off that run away train, k?" she tweeted Monday morning. "i stand behind, always have and always will, LIVE SINGING."

The actual object of Pink and Hart's ire? Chris Brown, who danced and moved his mouth to the strains of "Turn Up the Music" as bike riders zipped around onstage.

"One day if i lipsync, i hope i do it as well as him…" zinged Pink, who you might remember did the onstage BMX riders thing in 2010 while singing "Raise Your Glass" at the American Music Awards.

Hart also clarified that he was "talkin trash bout CB performance," although he added, "Looks like someone else's fans got a bit wound up! Funny, that performance looked real familiar to."

Pink, however, is all for keeping the peace: "NOW EVERYBODY GO HUG SOMEONE! i just did. :) have a fantastic day."

