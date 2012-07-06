Tom's Camp Denies Scientology to Blame for Katie Bust-Up

By Kat Giantis

So, hey, you know how all those sources close to Katie Holmes are saying she wanted out of her marriage to Tom Cruise because she was worried about 6-year-old Suri being indoctrinated into Scientology, and that's why she filed for sole legal custody? Well, they're just completely wrong, huff sources "directly connected" to her estranged, L. Ron Hubbard-admiring husband.

"She was totally committed to Scientology," a Cruise confidant maintains to TMZ. "She had enthusiasm for it and would voluntarily and gladly participate in it when Tom was off shooting movies,"

Whether Holmes, 33, had a choice in her so-called enthusiastic participation remains unknown. For those keeping track, Cruise's inner circle, including his mother, three sisters and children, Bella, 19, and Connor, 17, are members of the church.

"This is not a fight over religion," contends the snitch. "It's being used as a way to hurt Tom."

But that doesn't explain why Katie reportedly felt it necessary to bolt the marriage in a "Mission: Impossible"-style exit involving disposable cell phones, a secretly rented apartment and the dismissal of her Cruise-loyal bodyguards.

So, what was the reason for the split? Cruise's camp "won't say," but tells TMZ "it's coming." Presumably once they think of something.

This latest salvo in the increasingly contentious divorce seems to fly in the face of Tom's lawyer sniffing earlier this week that they were letting Katie's side "play the media until they wear everyone out. Then we'll have something to say."

Meanwhile, her side continues to play it well. Read on ...