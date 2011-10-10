Christina Aguilera's Frizzy Faux Pas and Alleged Diva Demands

By Kat Giantis

It might be time for Christina Aguilera to consult a hairstylist, a financial planner and a life coach, in that order. She hit the stage at this weekend's Michael Jackson tribute concert in Cardiff, Wales, sporting an electrified coif, a more-makeup-slathered-than-usual face and a leotard-like ensemble that did nothing for her petite frame.

Prior to her performance, Xtina took in the London nightlife with joined-at-the-hip boyfriend Matthew Rutler. According to the London Daily Mail, they were seen "stumbling" out of a club in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the popster splashed out an estimated $10,000 to charter part of the first-class section of a train to make the two-hour trip to Cardiff, requesting such on-board amenities as Belvedere vodka, chilled champagne, Pinot Grigio and Fuji apples, says the paper.

Before boarding the train hand in hand with Rutler, Aguilera and the rest of her 22-strong entourage were given access to an exclusive Paddington Station lounge typically reserved for the Queen and other members of the royal family.

But that apparently didn't stop her from asking the VIP area to be outfitted with candles, white roses and champagne (the candles were nixed as a safety risk).

Christina continued live it up once she arrived in Wales. The London Sun claims she rang up an $8,000 liquor bill at her hotel, where her security supposedly "demanded" that other patrons clear out a section of the restaurant to make room for her and her minions.

