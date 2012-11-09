Halle Berry reportedly loses battle to move daughter to France

By Kat Giantis

Halle Berry apparently won't be saying "bon jour" to life in France with her 4-year-old daughter, Nahla, and her fiancé, Olivier Martinez.

After an incredibly bitter and protracted custody battle with her ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubry, the Oscar winner lost her bid to relocate permanently with the tot, reports TMZ.

A Los Angeles judge ruled against the move on Friday.

Aubry, who split with Berry in 2010 after a 4-year relationship, strenuously objected to the relocation plan, insisting it would compromise his relationship with his offspring.

Halle sought the court's permission to settle in France because she felt Nahla would be better protected from paparazzi than in Los Angeles, citing tougher privacy laws.

However, that argument became a bit less persuasive in September, when the Duchess of Cambridge was surreptitiously snapped topless while sunbathing at a private chateau.

Berry is reportedly paying an estimated $20,000 a month in child support.