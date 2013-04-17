Has Sharon given Ozzy a sobriety ultimatum?

Ozzy Sharon Osbourne

By Kat Giantis

Sharon Osbourne surfaced in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, this week amid reports that she's currently living apart from husband Ozzy, but rest and relaxation (not to mention a foot massage) apparently won't be enough to foster a reconciliation. TMZ says she's informed her more mumble-prone half that she won't return to him until he can show he's committed to sobriety for "the long haul."

On Monday, the veteran rocker revealed that he's been "drinking and taking drugs" for the last 18 months but has been on the wagon for 44 days.

But that's "not enough" for his long-suffering missus.

Sources tell TMZ that Sharon's "intention is not to end the marriage, but she believes she has to make it clear to Ozzy once and for all: She can't handle his substance abuse."

Her hard-line stance is understandable. After all, Ozzy once tried to strangle her in the midst of a vodka bender. And in 2011, he admitted to more than 10 trips to rehab, along with 40 to 50 short-lived attempts at getting clean.

Ozzy has denied divorce reports, but acknowledged his "insane behavior" took him to a "very dark place" and turned him into an "ass---- to the people I love most, my family."

A fed-up Sharon has reportedly moved into the Beverly Hills Hotel while Ozzy sorts himself out.

"They've been through hell and back together," says a source. "They're not breaking up."

