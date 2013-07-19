Kanye West attacks, allegedly punches 'aggressive' paparazzo

Kanye West paparazzi attack

By Kat Giantis

Why won't the paparazzi just let Kanye West be great? One week after he told a photographer to shut his pie hole, he has gotten into a scrap with one. TMZ says Yeezy was exiting LAX on Friday afternoon when he went "ballistic" and attacked an "especially aggressive" shutterbug.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene and the photog was taken to the hospital.

Kanye, who's apparently in town to visit girlfriend Kim Kardashian and daughter North, was captured on video exiting the airport terminal with a bodyguard in tow. As lensmen surround him on his way to a waiting car, he gives the stink eye to one particularly vocal camera-wielder who asks about his "don't talk ever again" paparazzi edict from last week.

Despite the dirty looks thrown by the music mogul, the photographer persists, asking, "Why can't we talk to you?" Kanye keeps walking toward his vehicle, but seems to have an internal debate about whether to walk away or face the paparazzo problem head-on.

The latter wins out.

"I told you don't talk to me, right?" a seething Yeezy reminds the photog. "What you're trying to do is get me in trouble … so I'll have to pay you, like, $250,000."

Then, the man who procreated with one of the most photographed women in the world "attacked, attempting several punches, and the man fell down," according to TMZ. He's captured on camera reaching for the paparazzo, who says "no, no, no."

Kanye reportedly left the airport after the fight.

In a statement, the police said the photographer "alleged that he was taking pictures of an individual when he was battered by the subject. The alleged subject was not at the location nor was he observed by officers at the scene. LAFD was notified, responded to the location and transported the victim to a local hospital for medical attention."

Time will tell how close Kanye's $250,000 settlement prediction turns out to be. In the meantime, click on for more photos of the scuffle ...