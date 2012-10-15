Kim Flashes Full Moon Over Miami as Kanye Confronts Photographer

By Kat Giantis

You've gotta hand it to the Kardashians: They are not ones to look a gift horse (or the rear end of said gift horse) in the mouth. Just days after Kourtney made headlines when a gust of wind just happened to blow up her miniskirt, thus revealing her exposed butt cheeks, little sister Kim followed suit on Sunday by stepping out in a see-through skirt.

The occasion was dinner at an upmarket Miami steakhouse with her boyfriend, Kanye West, who appeared to be eyeing her bra-like contraption and barely contained callipygous assets with an appropriate level of skepticism.

But Kim and her on-display caboose weren't the only one getting the once-over from Yeezy. He also had a close encounter with a pushier-than-usual paparazzo.

