Kim Kardashian and Kanye West baby name revealed

By Kat Giantis

Good lord, they actually did it. TMZ and People report that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have dubbed their daughter North. Yes, North West. That's what it says on the birth certificate issued by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

According to Us, the tot has no middle name, but her parents have already nicknamed her Nori, as in the edible seaweed. Please feel free to take a moment to smack your forehead with your palm. We'll wait …

Kim, 32, and Kanye, 36, welcomed their search engine-foiling offspring on Saturday, several weeks earlier than expected. Mom and baby have reportedly left the hospital and are holed up in a private location.

In March, Kardashian denied a tabloid report that Yeezy was leaning toward North as a moniker.

"We have a list and some of them are K names, some of them aren't," Kim told Jay Leno. She said North wasn't on their list, but she was partial to Easton (say it with us: Easton West).

"I think that's cute," she said.

We'll see how North feels about her name in a few years, when she's facing down her classmates on the playground. In the meantime, more details are emerging about Kim's nearly weeklong maternity ward stay.

"The baby is doing great and has been gaining weight just like her doctor was hoping," a source tells People. "The baby has had no problems at all."

Word is, Kardashian booked a $4,000-a-day suite, and she impressed staffers with her attitude.

"The nurses have had nothing but great things to say about Kim," adds the spy. "They say Kim has been very sweet and very easy to deal with."

