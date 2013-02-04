Kim Kardashian tweets then deletes diamond-and-gold gun pic

By Kat Giantis

It's not as if we expect Kim Kardashian to resist bright and shiny objects, especially when they're diamond-encrusted, inlaid with 24-carat gold and can cause unspeakable damage. And so it was that the stork-awaiting starlet reportedly tweeted then deleted a photo of a Bedazzled gun over the weekend, just weeks after she signed the Sandy Hook Promise pledge in response to the tragic school shooting.

The gun in question appears to be a limited-edition Colt revolver created in the '80s by Beverly Hills luxury purveyor Bijan. It came in a mink pouch with a Baccarat crystal case, and the designer claimed it addressed "the need of prominent men among my clientele for a protective weapon appropriate to their lifestyle." The gun originally retailed for $10,000.

It doesn't look like Kim captioned the picture, and the response from some of her 17 million-plus followers was apparently strong enough that she quickly removed it.

Still, the woman who will bring forth the fruit of Kanye West's loins has never shied away from firepower. She's shared a photo of a pearl-handled Yves Saint Laurent handgun (captioned "bang bang") and smilingly posed with a weapon during a skeet shooting outing.

She even took a trip to a shooting range with cameras in tow for "Kourtney & Kim Take Miami."

Given Kim's pregnant hormotional state and her soft spot for weaponry, it would probably be unwise to antagonize her on the fact that she signed the Sandy Hook pledge, which hopes to "encourage and support common sense solutions" to make communities and the country "safer from similar acts of violence."

How about a palate cleanser instead of a second amendment debate? Click on for some recent photos of Kim, including her swelling belly …