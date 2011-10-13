Unfriendly Skies: Whitney Houston Pulls Diva-Tude Over Buckling Seat Belt

By Kat Giantis

Air travel is the great equalizer: No matter who you are, you have to follow the rules, which include fastening your seat belt before takeoff. It's a lesson Whitney Houston learned on Wednesday when she boarded a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Detroit.

The issues-plagued entertainer, 48, disregarded a crewmember's request to buckle up for safety, report TMZ and People, and she "got diva" with airline staffers, who warned her she would be booted off the flight if she didn't comply.

She apparently deigned to allow a flight attendant to fasten the seat belt for her, and the plane was given the green light for takeoff.

"She wasn't drunk, drinking or on drugs; she was just exhausted," a source close to Whit tells People, apparently not realizing that exhaustion hasn't been a plausible excuse since Houston's '90s heyday.

Another insider tells TMZ that she "overreacted a little bit after missing an earlier flight, but she's still 100 percent sober and was on the way to Detroit for her first day of shooting a new movie."

