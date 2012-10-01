Valentino Gown and Vegan Menu Mark Anne Hathaway's Wedding Day

By Kat Giantis

When Anne Hathaway pledged to stick with Adam Shulman until death do they part, she did so in a way that was both sophisticated and understated. The bride and groom said "I do" during a rustic sunset ceremony Saturday in Big Sur, Calif., exchanging vows on a cliff next to a barn and in the shadow of towering pine trees.

"The wedding was lovely and Anne looked gorgeous," a spy tells People magazine. "She looked very pretty."

The actress, still sporting her "Les Miserables"-required pixie cut, walked down the aisle in a floaty, custom-made, off-the-shoulder Valentino princess gown with a train. She opted not to wear any jewelry, choosing to let her noggin-covering, 1920s-style headband and veil do the accessorizing.

More than 150 guests watched the couple make things legal, then proceeded to munch on vegan fare while listening to a jazz trio and breathing in the aroma from $100,000-plus in floral arrangements.

"It was just friends and family," the insider tells People. "No movie stars. There were only a few people in the business there, like her stunt double."

As you'd expect, Anne, 29, and her actor-jewelry designer husband, 30, "seemed incredibly happy and in love," a source enthuses to Us Weekly. "They were posing for pictures after the wedding and seemed giddy and on an adrenaline high. At one point, they had a moment to themselves and they just looked at each other for a long time and then kissed."

