Gwyneth Paltrow proves she doesn't age in Apple lookalike #TBT pic, plus more news

Gwyneth Paltrow's 'summer girl' post proves she's immune to time

"Is this from last week?" That's what Gwyneth Paltrow's "The Politician" costar, Ben Platt, wanted to know after the 46-year-old shared a throwback photo of herself looking like the ultimate California girl-meets-beach-bum on Thursday, Aug. 22. It was an apt question, given that Gwyneth's hardly changed since she was the smiling blond kid in the picture. Though she wrote, "I've always been a summer girl #tbt," alongside the snap, most of her fans and followers focused on either her seeming resistance to time, her straight-up cuteness (Selma Blair commented that Gwyneth was "cuteness personified") or the fact that, as one commenter put it, Gwyneth's "children are [her] clones." ("Apple!" wrote an astounded Rob Lowe.) The actress turns 47 next month.

