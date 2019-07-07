Don't come for Khloe Kardashian, haters!

The 35-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" starlet went on the defense after social media erupted over an Instagram post of her baby girl True riding around in a toy Bentley.

"I have so much fun with her," Khloe captioned a video of her 1-year-old sitting in her new sparkly pink ride -- equipped with faux fur floor mats and personalized moniker plates -- on Saturday, July 6.

While many users liked the adorable clip, others flooded Khloe's comments section shaming her for going overboard with exorbitant gifts for her daughter, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson (They reportedly split in February after he cheated on her with sister Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods).

"Great, another Kardashian in a Bentley," one follower quipped. "You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world. I really loved your family's story and now just can't bare to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It's so sad."

At first, the Good American denim mogul clapped back sarcastically, writing, "Ummm you know this is not a real Bentley? It's a toy. No reason to be sad over a baby in a toy car. Either way I'm sorry you feel that way but I hope you have a great weekend! Focus on things that make you happy! Smile."

But then decided to respond to the comment directly and seriously in an attempt to share her honest perspective.

"I personally don't believe that all 'we do is spend money on worthless materialism.' I'm not here to prove what I do or don't do," Khloe wrote. "But what I can say is that I'm able to look myself in the mirror and sleep well at night. I'm able to do that because I know I'm a good person and life is all about balance."

@khloekardashian / Instagram

Khloe, who's been vocal with her social media haters in the past, went on to defend both her parenting choices and spending habits, adding, "Yes, I do choose to spoil my daughter. I want to spoil her with love and as well with material items. She will also be raised with values, responsibilities, chores, respect, self love. We all work hard and we are able to spend our money in the way that we choose."

While the Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for enjoying the finer things in life, they've also proven to be a very tight-knit family who cherishes special moments together.

Kim Kardashian West, for example, took to Instagram the same day sharing a sweet video of her daughters, 6-year-old North and 1-year-old Chicago. In the clip, Chicago is gently brushing her older sister's hair while she plays with her toys.

Kim and her husband Kanye West also share 3-year-old son Saint and baby boy Psalm, who was born via surrogate just over a month ago.