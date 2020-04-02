Hollywood's most religious stars

While Hollywood is known for its glitz and glam, it's not the only thing celebrities focus their attention on -- many of them are committed to their faith. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at some of Tinseltown's most religious celebrities... starting with Candace Cameron-Bure, who celebrates her 44th birthday on April 6. The actress, who is best known for role as D.J. Tanner on the beloved family sitcom "Full House," started going to church at 12-years-old, during a time when her parents' marriage was struggling. "I became a Christian by asking God to be my Lord and savior at 12-years-old... but it didn't become my own until I was in my early 20s," she said on The Pure Flix Podcast in 2019. She has always valued her Christian faith. "My faith is just my life, it's a part of it," she continued. "It naturally flows from me and I feel like I've navigated my entire career differently than most people have. The goal for me isn't necessarily the next project or making more money or being a bigger star. I've always chosen the things that are true to me and that I've wanted to do." Candace often speaks candidly about her faith and even courages Christian fans to read the Bible and talk about faith with one another. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: What celebrities have been up to while social distancing