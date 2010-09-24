The Hottest Women in Uniform

By Drew Mackie

Sometimes the long arm of the law has manicured nails at the end. Instant sexy, right? Exactly why we get so turned on by the combination of women and authority is a question better left to the psychologists -- maybe it's that we don't see it often enough? -- but for now let's just take a look at how sexy it can be to see women with a license to kick ass.

Britney Spears, 2009's "Circus" tour

The queen popster rocked a decidedly nonregulation cop uniform during her fifth concert tour, "The Circus Starring Britney Spears." It was the best of the many costumes she sported during performances, but we can't stop imagining what orders Officer Britney would bark at us: "Buy my album"? "Give five reasons why 'Crossroads' was actually good"? "Tell me it's still 1997"?