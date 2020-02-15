"I love you buttface."

So proclaimed a loved-up looking Chrissy Teigen to her husband, John Legend, as the adorable couple took a break from mommy and daddy time to jet off to the northern part of their state for a luxurious Valentine's Day dinner date at French Laundry on Friday, Feb. 14.

Chrissy, one of a slew of happily attached celebs who posted about her V-Day this year, shared a video and some Instagram Story posts from her magical outing with John to the three Michelin star-rated restaurant, according to Elle.com.

One post showed Chrissy's red suit-clad boo listening to something on his phone while en route to California's wine country for their dinner date. Other posts shared by the cookbook author showed the couple smiling in the famous restaurant's kitchen and items from their luxe meal.

The dinner wasn't Chrissy's only Valentine from John, either. Her guy treated the fam to heart-shaped pancakes for breakfast, according to his social media, and made a whole Valentine's tribute to Chrissy's feet while hosting the Friday edition of "Ellen."

Other A-listers who were feelin' the love this cupid day included soon-to-be husband and wife Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, both of whom gushed about one another on Instagram.

"Happy #ValentinesDay to the woman who makes me a better person, to my champion and superstar," Alex wrote alongside a photo of the two. "Every day with you is a blessing and I'm so lucky. What a year it's been already, and there's so much more joy to come. I love you. ❤️ #Macha."

J.Lo, meanwhile, shared video of her and Alex kissing and hugging each other and their kids as Edith Piaf sings "C'est L'amour" in the background.

"To love and be loved. That's happiness," Jennifer wrote in the caption. "You all make my heart so full and I love you so much. Happy Valentines Day! Macho, you make all my biggest dreams come true!!!! 💕💕💕 #Amor #Familia 🎥: @jasonbergh 🎼: Edith Piaf c'est l'amour."

While Chrissy and John and J.Lo and A-Rod spent Valentine's Day in the U.S., newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra shared a romantic lunch date in Milan, Italy, ahead of his performance there, according to the Daily Mail.

Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Proudly showing off a photo of her guy onstage, Priyanka called Nick her "forever valentine," on Insta, then joked, "He just happens to look like GI joe in those leather pants!!"