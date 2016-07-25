Iggy Azalea and French Montana get cozy in Las Vegas, plus more news

Iggy Azalea and French Montana get cozy in Las Vegas

Nick who? Newly single Iggy Azalea seems to be recovering from her recent split from Nick Young just fine -- possibly with a little help from French Montana. Sources tell E! News Iggy and French looked extra cozy on Saturday, July 23, in Las Vegas, where they checked out Jennifer Lopez's Caesar's Palace show before heading over to the Aria Resort and Casino's Jewel Night Club. Insiders say the pair danced together after Iggy's scheduled set after sharing the VIP section with a crew of Frenchs friends. The pair reportedly left together around 2:30 a.m. Iggy broke up with her former fiance in June after he was rumored to have gotten his ex pregnant.

