Inside Meghan Markle's pre-wedding beauty and workout prep, plus more news

Inside Meghan Markle's pre-wedding workout, beauty prep

With her wedding just a few months away, Meghan Markle has been busy preparing to tie the knot with Prince Harry. It's been rumored she plans to break to break royal tradition and give a speech on the big day, with some sources reporting Harry is all for the idea. Of course, like any bride-to-be, she's also likely thinking about looking her best that day -- especially with so many eyes around the world expected to tune in for the wedding. Us Weekly reports the avowed exercise lover recently got into Megaformer Pilates, calling it "hands down the best thing you could do for your body" and noting that "your body changes immediately" when you isolate muscle groups and exhaust them the way Megaformer requires. Meghan has said she loves working out "as much for my head as for my body," but has also admitted there are times when she wants to quit. Luckily, she has a little tip she uses to give herself a boost during those times -- courtesy of Debbie Allen. "There was an old episode of 'The Cosby Show' where Clair Huxtable was trying to lose weight to fit into a dress," Meghan once told Us. "Debbie Allen is her trainer, and she literally says, 'You've got to burn it to earn it. You've got to sweat it to get it!' It's the cheesiest thing in the world I know, but if I'm on the treadmill thinking I don't want to be there, I just go, 'Think of Clair Huxtable — you've got to burn it to earn it!'" As for Meghan's beauty regimen, the former "Suits" star has long spoken out about how she loves her freckles and has no interest in covering them up. Instead, she focuses on the glow she gets from Biotulin, a moisturizer Duchess Kate reportedly uses, as well as products by Lara Mercier Jan Marini, Origins and Kate Somerville. Meghan and Harry are set to wed on May 19 at St. George's Chapel.

