Did Angelina Jolie offer to help capture warlord Joseph Kony? Plus, more news

Angelina Jolie reportedly offered herself up as bait in Kony capture plan

As a Special Envoy for the United Nations, Angelina Jolie has taken centerstage in global efforts to protect and advocate for refugees from war-torn countries. According to a new report from the U.K.'s Sunday Times, however, she once offered to go further than giving speeches and meeting with world leaders. The Times reported over the weekend that the actress and director offered to help the International Criminal Court capture Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony with some help from her then-husband, Brad Pitt. The story cited emails from Luis Moreno Ocampo, the former chief prosecutor of the ICC, and from Angelina detailing plans for Angelina to invite the African leader, who had already been indicted for war crimes and crimes against humanity, to a dinner that would serve as a ruse to get him out of hiding so the ICC could arrest him. "Forget other celebrities, she is the one," Luis wrote in an email excerpted by the Times (via Us Weekly). "She loves to arrest Kony. She is ready. Probably Brad will go also." The idea was allegedly for Angelina and Brad to be embedded with U.S. Special Forces soldiers close to where Joseph Kony was believed to be hiding. "Brad is being supportive," Angelina reportedly wrote in an email the ICC prosecutor. "Let's discuss logistics. Much love Xxx." According to the Times, the plan was never executed. As of Monday, Oct. 9, Angelina's rep had not commented.

